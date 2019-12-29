Russian President Vladimir Putin is thanking President Donald Trump for a phone call in which the US president shared intelligence that has prevented terrorist attacks planned for New Years Eve in Russia.

In a phone call initiated by Russia, the Kremlin said that a “range of issues of mutual interest” were discussed, including information that lead to the arrests of two Russian citizens who were plotting the terror attacks.

On Sunday, Putin’s office released a statement thanking President Trump “for the transfer, through special services, of information allowing the prevention of terrorist acts in Russia.”

The Russian Federal Security Service said that the two people had been planning attacks at public places in St. Petersburg during New Year’s celebrations.

According to a statement from the Kremlin, obtained by RT, the “two leaders agreed to maintain bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism.”

“In October, the head of FSB, Aleksandr Bortnikov, revealed that contacts between the security agencies of the two countries have intensified recently, in cybersecurity and other areas. He said then that the US provided information about people who had been planning terrorist attacks in Russia,” RT reports. “Two years ago, Washington warned Moscow about a planned bombing at one of the main cathedrals in St. Petersburg, while Russia actively assisted the US investigation into the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.”

Putin has also recently called the impeachment efforts against Trump “far fetched.”

