Russian President Vladimir PutinVladimir Vladimirovich PutinTrump must be removed — for more than reasons offered in impeachment Russia commissions intercontinental hypersonic weapon Germans think Trump is more dangerous to world peace than Kim Jong Un and Putin: survey MORE thanked President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea holds political conference before year-end concessions deadline set for US Gabbard says impeachment will only ’embolden’ Trump Warren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply MORE in a phone call for giving him a tip that helped stop “acts of terrorism” in Russia, Reuters reported the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin added that Trump and Putin will continue working together to combat terrorism and discussed a “set of issues of mutual interest” on the call, Voice of America reported. Reuters noted that the information was sent through special services without any additional details.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Russian president also recently defended Trump, saying at his annual news conference earlier this month that the House’s impeachment of the president was “far-fetched.”

The relationship between Trump and Putin has come under fire throughout the U.S. president’s tenure, with Trump’s and his campaign’s ties to Russia being investigated by the FBI. Republican lawmakers have called into question the legitimacy of that investigation, and several agencies have looked into the FBI’s justification for an examination.