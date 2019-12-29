Mysterious drone sightings in Colorado and Nebraska are being reported and one theory has them being deployed by a Mexican drug cartel, according to The Denver Post.

The drones have 6-foot wingspans and have been flying in grid-like patterns at night in the joining corner of Colorado and Nebraska, per the report.

Clusters of drones are flying between 7-10 p.m. CT, according to reports to the Sedgwick County Sheriffs office

“Oh, yeah, there’s a lot of conspiracy theories floating in Sedgwick County right now,” Sheriff Carlton Britton told the Post.

“We have no idea at this point. No leads and no thoughts. It’s just an odd phenomenon.”

A commenter on the Post’s website suggested they the work of a Mexican drug cartel, according to the report.

“It’s both weird and concerning,” Washington County Sheriff Jon Stivers told the Post. “It would be kind of nice to know what they’re doing.”