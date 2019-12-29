At least two people were killed and one person is in critical condition following a shooting at a church in Texas on Sunday, officials said.

Several agencies are responding to 1900 South Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, Texas, according to officials. The shooting reportedly unfolded at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty told The Dallas Morning News that one person died at the scene, and another person died en route to a hospital.

Another person told was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Trusty told the news outlet.

NBC News also reported two people died and one person was wounded. Other reports said that three people were injured, and some reports said that one person was dead and two were injured.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl told CNN that the shooter was believed to be among those who were shot.

He added than an “active threat” assignment was sent out at around 11:30 a.m. local time, the Morning News reported.

Video footage and photos show a large police presence outside the church. Yellow tape is seen cordoning off the facility.

Special agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are responding to the shooting, NBC reported.

White Settlement is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. White Settlement got its name in the 19th century by Native Americans after families of European descent began to settle in the area, the city’s website says.

Other details about the incident are not clear.

Petr Svab contributed to this report.