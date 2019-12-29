House Minority Whip Steve ScaliseStephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseSunday shows preview: Senate gears up for impeachment trial after holiday break House GOP vows to use impeachment to cut into Democratic majority Memorable Trump feuds with celebrities from 2019 MORE (R-La.) on Sunday blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSunday shows preview: Senate gears up for impeachment trial after holiday break Let’s remember the real gifts the president has given America Biden clarifies previous statements about not testifying in Senate impeachment trial MORE’s (D-Calif.) delay in sending the articles of impeachment passed by the House to the Senate, saying Pelosi “can run for the Senate if she wants to be a senator.”

“It’s our duty to turn [articles of impeachment] over — it’s not like it’s some mechanism she can control,” Scalise, the number-two Republican in the House, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“It’s not her role to go over to the Senate, she can run for the Senate if she wants to be a senator,” Scalise added. “For months she was saying how important it is, they’ve got to remove this president immediately, he’s a threat to their whole way of life … once they pass the impeachment, she doesn’t want the Senate to get the papers to start the trial.”

Guest anchor Mike Emanuele asked Scalise about Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiPelosi gets under Trump’s skin on impeachment Blumenthal: Five to 10 Republicans have ‘severe misgivings’ about McConnell strategy Murkowski ‘disturbed’ by McConnell’s pledge for ‘total coordination’ with White House on impeachment MORE (R-Ak.) saying she was concerned about comments by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellWarren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply Election security, ransomware dominate cyber concerns for 2020 Former Democratic senator on McConnell impeachment strategy: ‘Unfathomable’ MORE (R-Ky.) that he was “not impartial” in the trial.

Scalise dismissed the remarks.

“You’ve seen her make statements concerned about what Democrats have been doing and saying as well,” he said.

“The Senate’s going to conduct a fair trial, I have confidence in Mitch McConnell doing that. There was not a fair trial in the House… the Senate will have a fair trial, and you’ll see an acquittal,” Scalise said.

Impeachment in the House is not a trial.

Scalise demurred when Emanuele asked if he agreed with President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea holds political conference before year-end concessions deadline set for US Gabbard says impeachment will only ’embolden’ Trump Warren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply MORE retweeting a link that contained the name of the alleged whistleblower whose complaint prompted the impeachment inquiry, saying the whistleblower “should have testified a long time ago” and accusing the individual of having “a political axe to grind.”