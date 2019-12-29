Sen. Chris Van HollenChristopher (Chris) Van HollenSunday shows preview: Senate gears up for impeachment trial after holiday break Trump faces pivotal year with Russia on arms control Republicans attack Pelosi for impeachment stalemate MORE (D-Md.) questioned whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellWarren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply Election security, ransomware dominate cyber concerns for 2020 Former Democratic senator on McConnell impeachment strategy: ‘Unfathomable’ MORE (R-Ky.) will “try to rig” the impeachment trial by teaming up with President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea holds political conference before year-end concessions deadline set for US Gabbard says impeachment will only ’embolden’ Trump Warren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply MORE.

Van Hollen told Jon Karl on ABC’s “This Week” that Senate Democrats are pushing for a “fair trial” where they are permitted to call witnesses and obtain necessary documents.

“Is Sen. McConnell, the Republican leader, going to try to rig this trial right from the start working in lockstep with the president and his lawyers?” he said. “Or is he going to allow a fair trial?”

The Maryland senator insinuated that if McConnell sabotages the fairness of the trial, Trump’s acquittal would not exonerate him.

“We keep hearing President Trump say he’s going to be exonerated,” he said. “Look, if you have a rigged trial there’s no exoneration in acquittal.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen: "Is (McConnell) going to try to rig this trial … working in lockstep with the president?" "We keep hearing President Trump say he's going to be exonerated. Look, if you have a rigged trial there's no exoneration in acquittal."

Van Hollen said it was “too early” to tell how many potential Republicans will support more witnesses and documents in the trial, but those who vote against it will be “complicit in a coverup.”

The senator added that he believes Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will send over the articles of impeachment leading to a trial.

Pelosi has been withholding the articles from the Senate until the leaders determine the guidelines for the trial. In the meantime, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has been pushing McConnell to allow witnesses and documents.

The House voted to impeach President Trump on two articles earlier this month, sending the matter to the Senate for trial. The GOP-majority Senate is expected to acquit the president.