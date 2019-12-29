This is a developing story and will be updated.

Two people are dead and another person is in critical condition after a shooting at a church in White Settlement, west of Fort Worth, officials said.

White Settlement police were called about 10 a.m. to the West Freeway Church of Christ at 1900 South Las Vegas Trail, where three people were treated for gunshot wounds.

MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty said two of the wounded people — one of whom was the shooter — died at a hospital.

Paramedics resuscitated the third person, who went into cardiac arrest on the way to a hospital. That person remained in critical condition.

Two other people were treated and released at the scene for minor injuries they suffered when they hit their heads while they were ducking for cover, Trusty said.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said the emergency response began when gunfire was reported at the church.

Fort Worth police and fire personnel were assisting at the scene as witnesses were interviewed, and agents with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also investigating.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families that were affected by this incident,” Drivdahl said. “We’ll continue to pray for them and continue to do everything we can for them.”

The shooting was captured on a live stream of Sunday’s worship service. In the video, which is no longer available on the church’s Youtube channel, a person stands and pulls out what appears to be a shotgun, then fires twice before someone toward the back of the sanctuary returns fire.

Some congregants holding guns rushed toward the shooter, while others ducked under church pews.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting an “evil act of violence” in a statement Sunday afternoon.

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Abbott said. “Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office tweeted asking for prayers for the victims and their families and said the office would assist however they’re needed.

Authorities did not release any information about a possible motive in the shooting. Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said details about the shooter are under investigation.

“No one should be subjected to gunfire in a house of worship,” Nealy Cox said in a tweeted statement.