(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — Regular marijuana use may cause changes to the structure and function of the heart, according to a new study.

The stunning research by experts at Queens Mary University of London found that people who frequently use cannabis are at greater risk of an enlarged left ventricle. There were also early signs of impairment of heart function in users. The study’s authors believe the alarming discovery should push researchers to focus more heavily on the potential impact marijuana use could have on the heart.

“Our findings are not conclusive but the research took place against a backdrop of decriminalization and legalization of recreational cannabis use in many countries,” says lead author Dr. Mohammed Khanji, senior clinical lecturer at the university, in a statement. “We urgently need systematic research to identify the long-term implications of regular consumption of cannabis on the heart and blood vessels. This would allow health professionals and policymakers to improve advice to patients and the wider public.”

