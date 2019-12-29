(STUDY FINDS) — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi was one of the most highly anticipated films of 2017, but when it was released two years ago it divided audiences more than any previous Star Wars movie. Now, a new study based on audience expectations before, and reactions after, viewing The Last Jedi in 2017 suggests that moviegoers should temper their expectations heading into this year’s Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Researchers at Ohio State University surveyed 441 people before and after they saw The Last Jedi and found that their expectations before they saw the movie had a large effect on whether they liked or loathed the eighth installment of the popular sci-fi/fantasy saga. The findings show that to truly enjoy The Rise of Skywalker, you should moderate your expectations. If you go into the movie expecting to hate it, you probably will. If you expect it to be the best movie in history, chances are you’ll be disappointed.

