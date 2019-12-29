It’s the last Sunday-show lineup of the year. Should viewers expect retrospectives and perspective, or just more of the same impeachment and election fare? With one exception, expect business as usual on New Year’s Eve Eve Eve. Election talk appears to be limited to just ABC’s This Week, with barely-hanging-in-there candidate Andrew Yang making an appearance. Nat-sec advisor Robert O’Brien shows up there too, maybe to discuss North Korea, whose Christmas gift is overdue.
Otherwise, batten down the hatches for more impeachment debate. We might get a little bit of policy talk from Capitol Hill figures dominating the guests lists today, but other than discussion of the USMCA trade bill, the only thing happening on Capitol Hill is the impeachment of Donald Trump. On that score, Ivanka’s appearance on Face the Nation might be the most interesting, as she will provide the only White House response to it today.
The one exception to another round of Impeachapalooza will be on NBC’s Meet the Press, where host Chuck Todd plans an entire show around his argument that Republicans have become the party of disinformation. If you want to hear a robust debate over the impartiality of the mainstream media, be sure to watch WaPo editor in chief Marty Baron square off against, er … NYT’s editor in chief Dean Baquet. The only dissent on tap appears to be the Free Beacon’s Matthew Continetti, who better bring his Kevlar underwear to this coffee klatch. How many mentions will Adam Schiff’s and Rachel Maddow’s serial misrepresentations in the Russia-collusion nonsense get? Over/under: two, and I’m taking the under.
- ABC’s This Week — National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien; Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD); Andrew Yang; panel includes Rick Klein, Chris Christie, Stefanie Brown James, and Susan Davis. (Hat-tip to the Orlando Sentinel’s Hal Boedecker for the apparently secret line-up.)
- CBS’ Face the Nation — Ivanka Trump; Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and James Lankford (R-OK); panelists includes CBS correspondents Nancy Cordes, Major Garrett, Jeff Pegues, Paula Reid, Jan Crawford, David Martin.
- CNN’s State of the Union — Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA); Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA); panelists include Karen Finney, Scott Jennings, Nayyera Haq, Sarah Isgur.
- Fox News Sunday — Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA); Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD); panelists Charles Lane, Marie Harf, Jason Chaffetz, Chris Stirewalt.
- NBC’s Meet the Press — Special edition on “alternative facts,” with guests Dean Baquet, Marty Baron, Masha Gessen, and Michael McFaul. Panelists include Kara Swisher, Matthew Continetti, Susan Glasser, and Joshua Johnson.
Note: Allahpundit is on vacation.