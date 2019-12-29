It’s the last Sunday-show lineup of the year. Should viewers expect retrospectives and perspective, or just more of the same impeachment and election fare? With one exception, expect business as usual on New Year’s Eve Eve Eve. Election talk appears to be limited to just ABC’s This Week, with barely-hanging-in-there candidate Andrew Yang making an appearance. Nat-sec advisor Robert O’Brien shows up there too, maybe to discuss North Korea, whose Christmas gift is overdue.

Otherwise, batten down the hatches for more impeachment debate. We might get a little bit of policy talk from Capitol Hill figures dominating the guests lists today, but other than discussion of the USMCA trade bill, the only thing happening on Capitol Hill is the impeachment of Donald Trump. On that score, Ivanka’s appearance on Face the Nation might be the most interesting, as she will provide the only White House response to it today.

The one exception to another round of Impeachapalooza will be on NBC’s Meet the Press, where host Chuck Todd plans an entire show around his argument that Republicans have become the party of disinformation. If you want to hear a robust debate over the impartiality of the mainstream media, be sure to watch WaPo editor in chief Marty Baron square off against, er … NYT’s editor in chief Dean Baquet. The only dissent on tap appears to be the Free Beacon’s Matthew Continetti, who better bring his Kevlar underwear to this coffee klatch. How many mentions will Adam Schiff’s and Rachel Maddow’s serial misrepresentations in the Russia-collusion nonsense get? Over/under: two, and I’m taking the under.

Note: Allahpundit is on vacation.