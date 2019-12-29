https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/suspect-detained-by-nypd-in-mass-stabbing-at-rabbis-home-next-to-monsey-synagogue/

A suspect has been ‘located’ and detained by NYPD in Harlem late Saturday night in the mass stabbing attack at the home of rabbi and attempted attack at the next door synagogue earlier Saturday evening in the town of Monsey in Rockland County, New York. The suspect vehicle was stopped near the George Washington Bridge, according to reports of police scanner listeners.

Several people were reportedly wounded in the attack, with two in critical condition. There are unconfirmed reports there was more than one attacker, but those appear to be untrue at this time.

Lower Hudson Valley Journal News reporter Chris Eberhart posted video of Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel updating the press, saying that detectives were en route to work with NYPD.

Earlier report on the attack from the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region:

And a report describing the attack, “Someone on the scene: The perpetrator came into the rabbi’s house, started stabbing people. Someone took a small table, threw it at him & chased him out. He ran next door to the synagogue, but they blocked the door & he couldn’t get in. He turned around & ran, jumped into a car.”

Reporter Blaise Gomez with News 12 Hudosn Valley reports a search warrant was served on a local home, “MONSEY STABBING UPDATE: At least 4 injured, 1 in serious condition, following stabbing at rabbis home on Forshay Road. Suspect in NYPD custody, following search warrant at home in Greenwood Lake – per #Ramapo Police source.
@News12HV”

