A suspect has been ‘located’ and detained by NYPD in Harlem late Saturday night in the mass stabbing attack at the home of rabbi and attempted attack at the next door synagogue earlier Saturday evening in the town of Monsey in Rockland County, New York. The suspect vehicle was stopped near the George Washington Bridge, according to reports of police scanner listeners.

Several people were reportedly wounded in the attack, with two in critical condition. There are unconfirmed reports there was more than one attacker, but those appear to be untrue at this time.

BREAKING: Suspect connected to the #Monsey stabbing was reportedly arrested by NYPD in the Bronx after spotting the car on the GW bridge.#Jewish #Antisemitism #MonseyAttack — (((Joel Leyden))) (@joelleyden) December 29, 2019

Lower Hudson Valley Journal News reporter Chris Eberhart posted video of Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel updating the press, saying that detectives were en route to work with NYPD.

BREAKING: suspect wanted in connection with Monsey stabbing arrested by NYPD in 32 Precinct. @lohud pic.twitter.com/NgEZLUyQJc — Chris Eberhart (@ChrisEberhart2) December 29, 2019

I want to clarify. Word police used was “located.” No official arrest. It’s important to clarify. @lohud — Chris Eberhart (@ChrisEberhart2) December 29, 2019

Earlier report on the attack from the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region:

At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC). It’s the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals. — OJPAC Hudson Valley (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019

One of the victims was stabbed at least 6 times. The fifth/least severe case had a cut in his hand. Perp left in a vehicle with tag number HPT-5757 per the person who saw it and we confirmed it with him directly (but it was dark and rushed.) a Gray Nissan Sentra. — OJPAC Hudson Valley (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019

And a report describing the attack, “Someone on the scene: The perpetrator came into the rabbi’s house, started stabbing people. Someone took a small table, threw it at him & chased him out. He ran next door to the synagogue, but they blocked the door & he couldn’t get in. He turned around & ran, jumped into a car.”

Someone on the scene: The perpetrator came into the rabbi’s house, started stabbing people. Someone took a small table, threw it at him & chased him out. He ran next door to the synagogue, but they blocked the door & he couldn’t get in. He turned around & ran, jumped into a car. — Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt (@avitalrachel) December 29, 2019

Reporter Blaise Gomez with News 12 Hudosn Valley reports a search warrant was served on a local home, “MONSEY STABBING UPDATE: At least 4 injured, 1 in serious condition, following stabbing at rabbis home on Forshay Road. Suspect in NYPD custody, following search warrant at home in Greenwood Lake – per #Ramapo Police source.

@News12HV”

MONSEY STABBING UPDATE: At least 4 injured, 1 in serious condition, following stabbing at rabbis home on Forshay Road. Suspect in NYPD custody, following search warrant at home in Greenwood Lake – per #Ramapo Police source. @News12HV — Blaise Gomez (@BlaiseGomez12) December 29, 2019

VIDEO: Heavy #police presence in #Monsey where at least 4 people were stabbed at a Rabbi’s home – according to a police source. Video credit: @rocklandvideo @News12HV pic.twitter.com/YQKTWdnnhE — Blaise Gomez (@BlaiseGomez12) December 29, 2019

The post Suspect Detained by NYPD in Mass Stabbing at Rabbi’s Home Next to Monsey Synagogue appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.