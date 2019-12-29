A suspect in one of the recent antisemitic attacks that have plagued New York City in recent months was arrested on Sunday — one day after being released from jail without having to post bail.

Several suspects have been released quickly in recent days, according to the New York Post, reportedly under pressure from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who wants local courts to comply with a forthcoming New York State law restricting cash bail. The new law only goes into effect on Jan. 1, but the city is reportedly pushing courts to begin reform now.

Tiffany Harris, 30, was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly striking three Orthodox Jewish women in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, according to the Associated Press. She was released without bail on Saturday, the New York Post reported.

The Post elaborated:

A day after she was released without bail on charges stemming from the Friday attack, Tiffany Harris was charged with assault for slugging a 35-year-old in the face on Eastern Parkway near Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights at about 9:15 a.m., according to police. It’s unclear if Sunday’s victim is Jewish — and police weren’t treating the incident as a hate crime. The victim suffered swelling and bruising to her right eye from the pummeling, police said. On Friday, Harris allegedly assaulted three Orthodox women on Eastern Parkway near Kingston Avenue — one of at least eight anti-Semitic incidents in the city last week. “Yes, I slapped them. I cursed them out. I said ‘F-U, Jews,” Harris admitted to cops after that attack, according to a criminal complaint.

Mayor de Blasio suggested Sunday that President Donald Trump was to blame for recent incidents of violent antisemitism in the wake of a brutal attack in Monsey, New York, on Saturday night, in which a machete-wielding intruder stabbed five religious Jews.

The suspect, Grafton Thomas, 38, was arrested in Harlem, and was allegedly covered in blood.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.