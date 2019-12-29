The first photos were released of the suspect in the Monsey synagogue attack.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Thomas Grafton of Greenwood Lake.

On Saturday the suspect stabbed at least five individuals inside a rabbi’s house in Monsey.

The anti-Semitic attack occurred during Hanukkah celebrations.

According to Heavy.com some sites gave the suspect’s name as Thomas Grafton or Thomas E. Grafton, but public records give it as Grafton Thomas.

According to The Daily Beast Grafton Thomas has a prior record including an arrest for punching a police horse.

