Senator Ted Cruz joined Maria Bartiromo this morning on Sunday Morning Futures.

Senator Cruz discussed the likely process in the upcoming impeachment trial in the US Senate.

Ted Cruz argued that President Trump should be allowed to call any witness he wants to in order to defend himself.

Senator Ted Cruz: If the president wants to call Hunter Biden, if the president wants to call the whistleblower due process mandates that we allow the president to defend himself, to make his case. So I think we should do so.

Senator Cruz then went on to argue the current charges will be tossed out immediately because they do not come close to being “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

