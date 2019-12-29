On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said during the Senate impeachment trial if President Donald Trump wants to call Hunter Biden and the whistleblower, he should be allowed to do so.

Cruz said, “If the president wants to call Hunter Biden, if the president wants to call the whistleblower, due process mandates we allow the president to present his case. We should do so. That is the question for the president and legal team.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN