two people were killed and one person is in critical condition after a shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in northwest Texas.

The shooter was prevented from creating more carnage by armed members of the church, several of whom drew their own weapons in response to his attack, as well as a security guard. It has now been confirmed that the gunman was shot and is one of the two people killed.

No less than four church members, including one guard, pulled guns on the shooter before he caused more carnage!!

The shooter was dressed in black with a hood over his head before he started shooting.

The church was livestreaming their service to YouTube when the incident took place, but the video has since been made private. In the video, dozens of terrified worshippers can be seen ducking under pews as the shoot out unfolds.

A witness told CBS 11 News that the gunman had shot a server during communion, before being shot and taken down by another church member. The incident took place around 10 a.m. local time.

“It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” Isabel Arreola, who witnessed the shooting, told CBS.

MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Dallas News that one person died at the scene and another died while being transported to the hospital.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a statement about the shooting on Twitter, asking for prayers for the victims.

