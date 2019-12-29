A new report this week reveals that Germans have a negative view of President Trump.

At least, that’s what they suggested in a new poll, which says they see President Trump as a greater threat than the likes of Kim Jong Un or Vladimir Putin.

It was the South China Morning Post that said, “U.S. President Donald Trump is seen as more dangerous than Vladimir Putin of Russia or North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.”

Those are the results drawn from a YouGov Survey that collected the responses of more than 2,000 Germans.

“The participants also saw Trump as more dangerous than Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the poll, which was commissioned by DPA,” the report said.

Four out of 10 respondents “said Trump posed the greatest threat to global peace out of the five world leaders. Seventeen percent opted for Kim; Putin and Khamenei were tied on 8 %; and Xi was considered least threatening, at 7 %.

The pollsters interviewed 2,024 people in Germany from Dec. 16-18.