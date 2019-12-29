Peter Navarro, director of the White House’s Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, hailed the job market under President TrumpDonald John TrumpNorth Korea holds political conference before year-end concessions deadline set for US Gabbard says impeachment will only ’embolden’ Trump Warren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply MORE in a radio interview that aired Sunday, claiming “everybody who wants a job can get a job.”

“Everybody who wants a job can get a job in the Trump economy. Everybody who wants to look for a better job has more opportunity to do so,” Navarro told radio host John Catsimidis. “And that gives families sitting around the kitchen table a lot of comfort.”

The most recent unemployment data indicated that as of early December, the U.S. had a 3.5 percent unemployment rate.

Navarro also predicted nearly 3 percent growth in gross domestic product by the end of 2020.

“My forecast, basically, is much closer to 3 percent real GDP growth… I predicted … that we’ll hit 30,000 on the Dow if we were able to pass the US-Mexico-Canada agreement and get lower interest rates from the Fed. Both of those things have been put into place,” Navarro said. “The stock market has been moving beautifully upward and I anticipate it will continue.”

He also predicted a speedy trade deal between the U.S. and the United Kingdom once the U.K. makes a clean break from the European Union.

“We’ve been talking to the Brits for over two years. We are chomping at the bit. They are chomping at the bit,” he said. “The problem is… we cannot enter into an agreement as long as they are still technically part of the European Union. Once we get that hard Brexit, we will move forward with the negotiations.”

Previously, President Trump has touted the economy under his administration, a win for the president and a talking point for his campaign as he runs for reelection in 2020.