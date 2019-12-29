TWO brothers found dead in a suspected double suicide have been named as stars of the hit reality show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.

The 32-year-old twins – named locally as Billy and Joe Smith – were discovered in a tree in woodland, close to a farm, shortly before midday yesterday in rural Kent.

The dead men were named locally as Billy and Joe SmithCredit: Facebook

They featured in the third series of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding and were filmed in Tenerife

Their family had previously expressed concern for the pair, say reports

The bodies of twin brothers were found together in a country lane yesterday in Sevenoaks, KentCredit: Nick Obank – The Sun

Billy’s partner Kristina Delaney, from Cheltenham, wrote on Facebook: “Hardest day of my life. RIP my perfect Bill you were so pure so lovely.

“You made me the happiest girl. Did everything for me showed me love i never had you always see stuff like this but you just never think it’ll happen to you.

“I can’t believe I have to type this together struggling to speak never mind put a sentence together, I’m gonna make you so so proud my bill, my life, my angel.”

Big Brother and Gypsy Wedding star Paddy Doherty also paid tribute and posted a video calling the brothers “angels”.

He wrote: “RIP PLEASE PRAY FOR THESE TWO DEAR SOULS God rest rest them in peace.

“Two good looking boys, God bless their souls… That’s a terrible, terrible tragedy…

MOVING TRIBUTES

“There’s always worse than yourself… Pray for the boys’ family, the boys’ mother and father, help them be strong and get through this…

“I’m very very sorry for your troubles. Anyone watching this please say a prayer for those left behind…

“May God look after them… They are two angels… They’re in the kingdom of heaven walking on gold.”

A friend on Facebook wrote: “The love they had for one another. They couldn’t live without one another.”

One pal added: “Please everyone keep the family of these twin brothers in prayer.

“Bill and Joe Smith from Kent in the UK, they both took their own lives last night.”

Another wrote: “They both took their own lives. Depression is rife among our folk.”

A third added: “Born together and left the earth together.”

Tributes have now been paid to the popular pairCredit: Channel 4

The hit series was screened in the UK in 2013Credit: Channel 4

It followed the everyday lives of Britain’s travelling communityCredit: Channel 4

Pal Jane Chippendale tearfully told the Mirror: “I’m still in shock. It doesn’t make sense. Their clothes are hanging up in my wash room.

“They were like sons when they were here. They were so identical. It was hard to tell them apart.

“They asked if they could come round at Christmas, but I hadn’t heard anything from them.

“I have a cancer diagnosis. They sent me a message saying ‘stay positive, you’re going to outlive all of this’.

“The boys put up a fence for me at the back. They gave me cards for my birthday.

“We got close so quickly. They were so sweet.”

Their family are reported to have previously expressed concern for the pair – who first featured on TV throughout 2013.

One episode followed them during a gardening shift in Kent, where they discussed the traveller lifestyle before getting married.

The hit C4 reality show even followed the landscape gardeners on a trip to the holiday island of Tenerife

At a wedding two weeks ago the brothers recorded a video as they sang and danced to Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You.

A Facebook user wrote: “Nobody has TOMORROW this was videod less than 2 weeks ago there they were full of life and now there gone.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please call the Samaritans (free) on 116123 or 020 7734 2800.

“TOMORROW isn’t promised for none of us rest in peace lads.” [sic]

Police closed the lane in an isolated area of Sevenoaks, Kent, following the incident — which sources said appeared to be a joint suicide.

Billy lived in a ground floor flat of a converted 1950s former council house nearby.

A shocked neighbour told the Sun Online he had moved in to the home about 18 months ago.

The local, who did not want to be named, said: “I am just totally stunned. He was such a lovely guy. We got on well.

“He worked with Joe on their (landscaping) business. Joe was the leading force in the business.

“There were no signs that anything like this would happen. Although he did seem more reserved the last month or so. I just put it down to the winter weather.”

He added the brothers had recently celebrated their birthday on December 16.

“I saw Joe a few times when he would come round the house but I didn’t know him that well,” he said.

“But they had that special bond that twins have. They were ever so close. They lived for each other.”

One local who lives near the scene of the tragedy said: “It’s horrific — and just after Christmas. I feel desperately sorry for their loved ones.

“I heard the police cars head down there earlier and then the cordons were in place.

“It’s very remote and quiet down there. It’s well out of the view of passing cars or dog walkers.”

The area surrounding the grim discovery is well-heeled, scattered with houses costing £640,000 on average.

A Kent Police spokesman said last night: “Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing but they are not currently being treated as suspicious.

He added: “The next of kin of both men are aware and are being kept updated.”

An inquest into the deaths is likely to be held in the New Year.

The 32-year-old men were discovered in a tree, close to a farm, shortly before middayCredit: Nick Obank – The Sun

Their family had previously expressed concern for the pairCredit: Nick Obank – The Sun