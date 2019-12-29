A female-to-male trans man and their “non-binary” partner have had a baby in Brighton, England — assisted by a trans doctor and a female-to-male trans woman sperm donor.

39-year-old Reuben Sharpe, who began living as a man twelve years ago, gave birth to a child described by the left-wing Mirror as a “miracle baby” in “Britain’s most modern family” after two rounds of fertility treatment.

28-year-old Jay, Sharpe’s partner, was born a woman but has had a double mastectomy and now identifies as “non-binary”, so the pair had to inseminate Sharpe using donor sperm — which was provided by a trans woman who had retained their male sexual organs.

“It’s taken six years to get this far, but now we have a baby in our arms and that was the end goal. I finally feel complete,” said Sharpe.

“It wasn’t that I was desperate to have the birthing experience or pregnancy experience, but I wanted a child and I had the facility to do it.

“Both of our families love kids. I was so glad my family were as excited about our baby as they were their other grandkids.”

Transgender man gives birth to non-binary partner’s baby with female sperm donorhttps://t.co/llwQD5LZ5Z pic.twitter.com/PjfQK9sumS — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 28, 2019

The couple described being “treated like celebrities” at some of their appointments during the pregnancy, which Shapre said “felt uncomfortable and made us sad… Both of us just wanted a normal experience.”

Sharpe’s gender identity and people’s approach to it was also a cause of irritation, with the “mother” — described by the Mirror as “dad” to the child they give birth to — saying it was “frustrating that people didn’t just ask my gender or not use it”.

Nevertheless, Shape “actually liked my pregnant body and liked being bigger.”

“It was very affirming and I really enjoyed it – I’m a man and I get pregnant,” Sharpe added.

“Like with many things, people have got it into their heads ‘this is a female thing, this is a male thing’. Having a child is male, female, everyone… I don’t think pregnancy is the ultimate female experience, therefore it didn’t challenge me as a man.”

UK Judge Rules Belief That ‘Men Cannot Change Into Women’ Is ‘Not Worthy of Respect In a Democratic Society’ https://t.co/GU41SeSHxo — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 19, 2019

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London