On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) argued if the Senate impeachment trial did not have witness and documents, it would be “rigged.”

He argued he believed it would not be an exoneration for President Donald Trump if that is the case.

Van Hollen said, “We’re focusing on the importance of a fair trial, and all Americans, I think, understand that a fair trial means you get to call your witnesses. Senator Murkowski put her finger on the big issue; is Senator McConnell going to try to rig this trial right from the start working in lockstep with the president and his lawyers or is he going to allow a fair trial which your own ABC poll showed 70% of Americans say that requires witnesses and documents. That’s why we’re having the conversation that we’re having over these weeks. We keep hearing President Trump says he’s going to be exonerated. Look if you have a rigged trial, there’s no exoneration in acquittal from a farce.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN