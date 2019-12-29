In an interview with the editors of the Washington Post and New York Times this morning, Meet the Press host Chuck Todd picked a letter to read on air that compared people of faith to believers of fairy tales. The trio were discussing why voters continue supporting President Trump in spite of the two newspapers’ fact-checks claiming the country’s 45th president often distorts the truth.

Todd described the letter-to-the-editor he selected as a “fascinating attempt” to try to explain why some people support President Trump. The letter read:

“Why do good people support Trump? It’s because people have been trained from childhood to believe in fairy tales… This set their minds up to accept things that make them feel good…The more fairy tales and lies he tells the better they feel… Show me a person who believes in Noah’s ark and I will show you a Trump voter.”

After reading excerpts of the anti-religion letter, Todd said: “This gets at some, Dean, that my executive producer describes as ‘Hey, voters want to be lied to sometimes. They don’t always want to be told hard truths.'”

The letter is almost a year old



The letter mocking people of faith was authored by David Bowles and published nearly a year ago in the Lexington Herald Leader.

A Fairytale World The question of the decade is: Why do people support President Donald Trump? We all know why white supremacists do, that is obvious. But why do good people support Trump? It’s because people have been trained from childhood to believe in fairy tales. From childhood, they were told stories that were fascinating but simply not true. This set their minds up to accept things that make them feel good. Later in life some people mature, study facts and cause and effect, and start thinking more logically, even if the results are undesirable. So you have this population that loves Trump because he makes them feel good. The more fairy tales and lies he tells the better they feel. Trump is a master liar who knows what makes people feel good and that is what he goes with. Sure, it would be nice if climate change did not exist. Show me a person who believes in Noah’s ark and I will show you a Trump voter. There are multiple solid scientific reasons the ark did not happen. Some people learn this and some don’t, and those who don’t will accept Trump. But can the world survive on fairy tales?

“If it’s Sunday, it’s contempt for religious people.”



Conservative blasted Todd’s portrayal of people of faith on his show.

In a tweet blasting the NBC host, media watchdog News Busters said “Chuck Todd plucks a Letter to the Editor to make the point that voters want to be lied to…especially numbskulls who believe fairy tales like Noah’s Ark. If it’s Sunday, it’s contempt for religious people.”