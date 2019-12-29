Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply Sex workers in China will no longer face manual labor punishment Who is really fighting for the forgotten child? MORE (D-Mass.) said Saturday that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply Former Democratic senator on McConnell impeachment strategy: ‘Unfathomable’ Biden clarifies previous statements about not testifying in Senate impeachment trial MORE should comply with any lawfully-issued Senate subpoena after Biden suggested he would not comply with one. However, she also said the focus should remain on officials the White House has ordered to defy subpoenas.

On the campaign trail in Iowa, the Massachusetts senator commented on Biden’s involvement as a witness in the impending impeachment trial to a gaggle of press. A reporter for CBS, Zak Hudak, shared footage of the lawmaker on Twitter.

“Donald Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea holds political conference before year-end concessions deadline set for US Gabbard says impeachment will only ’embolden’ Trump Warren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply MORE is being impeached for abuse of power and that’s where our focus should be. Shame on him for trying to switch the focus over to something else,” Warren told reporters in Iowa. “But Joe Biden has said that he has always abided by every lawful order, and if there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, then I assume he would follow it.”

“Right now, we should be focusing on the subpoenas that have already been issued, for [former White House counsel] Don McGahn and for [acting White House Chief of Staff] Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyWarren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply Pelosi gets under Trump’s skin on impeachment Senate GOP wants speedy Trump acquittal MORE, who have first-hand knowledge of what the president did,” she added.

“That’s where the testimony should come from in this impeachment trial, but that’s the part that [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellWarren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply Election security, ransomware dominate cyber concerns for 2020 Former Democratic senator on McConnell impeachment strategy: ‘Unfathomable’ MORE and the president just don’t want to put out there in public, and that’s wrong.”

.@ewarren says if Congress issues @JoeBiden a subpoena in the impeachment trial, he should appear. “He has said he always follows lawfully issued orders, and if there is a lawfully issued order for a subpoena, then he should follow it” (Qs from @KimNorvellDMR & @AsteadWesley) pic.twitter.com/bI84WObmSm — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) December 29, 2019

Asked to clarify whether she believed Biden should comply with any subpoenas, Warren responded, “He should, and I assume that he will follow it.”

Biden told the Des Moines Register that he would not comply with a subpoena in the Senate impeachment trial, telling the newspaper “it’s all designed to deal with Trump doing what he’s done his whole life, trying to take the focus off him.”

He clarified his stance Saturday, tweeting “I have always complied with a lawful order and in my eight years as VP, my office — unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceWarren: ‘If there’s a lawful order for a subpoena, I assume’ Biden would comply Biden clarifies previous statements about not testifying in Senate impeachment trial Pelosi gets under Trump’s skin on impeachment MORE — cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests,” but that he was “not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial.”