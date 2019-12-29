On Saturday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) commented on rival Joe Biden’s remarks about compliance with a Senate-issued subpoena.

During a campaign stop in Iowa, a reporter asked Warren: “Joe Biden said he wouldn’t comply with a Senate subpoena if there’s an impeachment trial for Donald Trump. What do you think about that, and do you think he should comply if he were subpoenaed to testify?”

Warren replied:

Donald Trump is being impeached for abuse of power, and that’s where our focus should be. Shame on him for trying to switch this over to something else – but Joe Biden has said that he has always abided by every lawful order, and if there’s a lawful order on subpoena, then I assume he would follow it.

The senator then pivoted, telling the reporter that the focus should be on “the subpoenas that have already been issued” to individuals in President Trump’s orbit because they “have firsthand knowledge of what the president did.” She added that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the president “don’t want” that testimony out in the public eye.

.@ewarren says if Congress issues @JoeBiden a subpoena in the impeachment trial, he should appear. “He has said he always follows lawfully issued orders, and if there is a lawfully issued order for a subpoena, then he should follow it” (Qs from @KimNorvellDMR & @AsteadWesley) pic.twitter.com/bI84WObmSm — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) December 29, 2019

On Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden was asked during an interview with The Des Moines Register: “Do you stand by your earlier statements that you wouldn’t comply if you were subpoenaed to testify in an impeachment trial before the Senate?”

Biden replied: “Correct, and the reason I wouldn’t is because it’s all designed to deal with Trump doing what he’s done his whole life: trying to take the focus off him.”

The former vice president added that the impeachment effort isn’t about him or anything he did while in office. The paper pressed Biden, asking him if his answer could make it seem like he is putting himself “above the law.”

Biden responded, saying that he doesn’t expect to be called, and that any such subpoena would be based on an “overwhelmingly specious” foundation. The former vice president also claimed that if he were to testify, the media would be consumed with whatever he said for weeks, shifting focus away from President Trump, who “violated the Constitution.”

Watch: @JoeBiden says he wouldn’t comply with a Senate subpoena in @realDonaldTrump‘s impeachment trial because it would create a narrative that would let the president “off the hook.” Read more from our interview earlier today: https://t.co/xgpO6OOPw2 pic.twitter.com/bqrapiVhVO — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) December 28, 2019

On Saturday, Biden attempted to offer some clarification via Twitter:

But I am just not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial. That is the point I was making yesterday and I reiterate: this impeachment is about Trump’s conduct, not mine. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 28, 2019

I want to clarify something I said yesterday. In my 40 years in public life, I have always complied with a lawful order and in my eight years as VP, my office – unlike Donald Trump and Mike Pence – cooperated with legitimate congressional oversight requests… But I am just not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial. That is the point I was making yesterday and I reiterate: this impeachment is about Trump’s conduct, not mine… The subpoenas should go to witnesses with testimony to offer to Trump’s shaking down the Ukraine government – they should go to the White House.

Later Saturday evening, Biden said in Fairfield, Iowa: “I would obey any subpoena that was sent to me.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) showed his support for Biden during a Sunday appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper.

“I think the vice president has indicated that he would abide by any lawful order that comes his way, and I think that’s probably the right thing to do,” Kennedy said before going on to claim that “there is zero evidence at all that he is a relevant factual witness to what is actually being alleged.”

Kennedy then stated his belief that this is “more smoke and mirrors from Republicans in the House and Senate that are trying to obfuscate … and misdirect the attention of the American public off of the actions of the president of the United States, who clearly abused his power, and that’s it. There is nothing else here.”