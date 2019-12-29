Former Vice President and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden was confronted by protesters who called him a “pervert,” “Quid Pro Joe” and told him to “stop touching kids” at a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Biden is infamously inappropriate with women and children in photographs and recently told a story about how he likes when children sit on his lap.

Protestor at a Biden event in NH: “Don’t touch kids, you pervert!” “The truth is going to come out, buddy!” pic.twitter.com/r1UHCsmvna — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 30, 2019

Another protester asked Biden where the money he and his son earned through Ukraine is, prompting him to assert that he has released 21 years of tax returns.

Wow—quite the start to @JoeBiden’s second event in NH. A man from the back of the room calls Biden a “pervert” and accuses him of touching women and children, before a second man asks Biden where the money is he and his son “earned from Ukraine” from the other side of the room — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 29, 2019

A third protester shouted “Quid Pro Joe” from the crowd.

WATCH: Another man in the back of the room shouts at Biden, asking how much he made in Ukraine.

Biden fired back: “I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns, how many has yours? What’s he hiding?”

A few minutes after this exchange, someone in the crowd behind Biden collapsed.

2/2 pic.twitter.com/rJIBK49uGJ — Allie Raffa (@AllieRaffa) December 30, 2019

During a previous stop in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden shocked the nation as he described letting kids play with his leg hair in a pool.

“And by the way I sit on a stand, I got hot, I got hairy legs that turn, that, that, that, turn blond in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach in and pull and rub my legs, and watch the hairs rise up again. So I learned about roaches. I learned about kids jumping up on my lap. And I love kids jumping on my lap,” Biden said.

