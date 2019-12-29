The multiple-victim stabbing attack overnight Saturday in Monsey, New York, was just the latest in a line of escalating antisemitic attacks on Jews in the United States.

From initial local reports, it does not appear that there were any serious security measures in place to stop or slow the attacker.

Will this attack wake up American Jewry to the dangers they face so that all communities, even smaller and lower-profile ones, will finally get serious about security?

Probably not, but this is not because the infrastructure is unavailable.

The Jerusalem Post and many other international publications have interviewed top homeland security officials who have made clear that there are plenty of security resources available. For example, most large Jewish organizations and synagogues are years into setting in place security arrangements for their establishments, and training congregants about what to do in the event of an attack.

Some institutions have visible security guards with weapons, metal detectors, hidden security personnel, electronic surveillance, as well as early warning or lock down measures.

Some places have invested significant funds in outside professional security measures, while others have trained their own community members to provide security.

But there are still at least two major holes in American Jews’ security:

First, programs that don’t take place on Shabbat or smaller communities lack the resources needed to protect themselves. Second, some might imagine that smaller communities are so small that they do not need the same types of protection.

Moreover, there are communities that are in denial that an attack could ever happen to them because they are in an overwhelmingly Jewish geographic area, located in a suburban area far away from crime, or because they are doing outreach and wish to do all they can to attract Jews to come to their programming.

It is not attractive to unaffiliated Jews to see all kinds of security measures when they are deciding whether to reconnect to their faith. They may become alienated.

Some small or Hassidic Jewish communities are less on top of and/or less influenced by the national and global news. They might see that there have been attacks on Jews, but since it is not in their own backyard, they might feel immune.

Unfortunately, even Sunday’s attack, which came almost right after an attack in Manhattan and a shooting in New Jersey – one of nine attacks in one week – will likely not lead these smaller communities to change their ways.

New York homeland security officials have told the Post that awareness and recognition of the threat has improved significantly in recent years. However, whether it is due to scarce resources, denial or some sort of ideological reasons, the disincentives against being prepared are deeply rooted.

There are also other deep sociological issues. Some Jewish communities have ample volunteers who are physically able and motivated, maybe even a bit excited, to contribute to a local Jewish security force for their community. But many US Jews have a strong visceral distaste for performing such volunteer work and many might prefer to refrain from going and choosing a new community, if that is an option, rather than have to be personally involved in their community’s security.

Some American Jews are still just finding it hard to grapple with the idea that in 2020, when Jews are such a strong and privileged national group in the US, they could face dangerous antisemitism like has not been seen in decades.

This means that likely the best that can be done in the near term will be to continue awareness campaigns, to offer additional resources for communities lacking funds, and to increase the presence of law enforcement in communities with larger Jewish communities.