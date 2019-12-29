(DAILY CALLER) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday he would nominate former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court “if he’d take it.”

“Biden asked here in Washington, Iowa, if he would ever nominate former President Obama to serve on the Supreme Court. ‘If he’d take it, yes,’” reported Wall Street Journal reporter Ken Thomas on Twitter.

New York Times reporter Thomas Kaplan also confirmed Biden’s desire to see his former running mate on the Supreme Court.

Read the full story ›