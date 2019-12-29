This commie is the worst.

On Saturday DeBlasio’s New York City released Tiffany Harris without bail after punched and cursed at three Orthodox women, ages 22, 26 and 31, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn at dawn the day before. Harris was screaming, “F*** you, Jews!” during her assault on the women.

There have been at least eight anti-Semitic attacks in New York City just last week.

President Trump is the most pro-Israel president in US history.

Despite that Mayor de Blasio blamed President Trump today for the mass stabbing attack at a Monsey synagogue.

Mayor de Blasio: An atmosphere of hate has been developing in this country over the last few years. A lot of it is emanating from Washington and is having an effect on all of us. Ed Henry: So you’re saying your’re blaming the president. Mayor de Blasio: Not just the president. But we need to be clear we need a different tone starting in Washington.

NYC Mayor and failed presidential candidate Bill de Blasio has blamed the Hanukkah attacks on President Trump pic.twitter.com/JOPcitzzYT — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 29, 2019

