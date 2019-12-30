The man who pulled a gun inside the Freeway Church in Texas was identified on Monday.

Keith Kinnunen has a previous record on gun charges in New Jersey.

He was arrested in Lindon in 2016 on gun charges.

Kinnunen was shot dead after he started shooting churchgoers on Sunday in White Settlement, Texas.

The man who shot two people at a White Settlement Church on Sunday before he was killed by church security has been identified as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, of River Oaks, according to two law enforcement sources. Kinnunen had a criminal record in Tarrant County including charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2009 and theft of property in 2013. He also was arrested in September 2016 for possession of an illegal weapon in Linden, New Jersey after he was found taking pictures outside an oil refinery, according to news reports at the time. An article on the news website mycentraljersey.com reported that Kinnunen said he was travelling from Texas, was homeless and was taking photos of “interesting sites.” At the time of his New Jersey arrest, Kinnunen also had a warrant for his arrest in Oklahoma for aggravated assault, mycentraljersey.com reported.

Looks like the #WhiteSettlementShooting suspect Keith Thomas Kinnunen had Tucson Connection. Several warrants for disorderly conduct, assault, and Lots of FTA. Guess it doesn’t matter now. pic.twitter.com/eHtwYI9kXC — Darryl R. Norris (@solrcg) December 30, 2019

