A police sergeant in Fort Bend County, Texas, has had his home and car targeted with explosive devices twice in one week.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the sergeant, whose name has not been publicly released, was awoken last Monday night and discovered his house was on fire. “An investigation determined a molotov cocktail was thrown at the front window of the home,” the Chronicle reported. No one was injured.

The following Sunday, at around 3 a.m., a second Molotov cocktail was thrown at the sergeant’s car, which was parked in the driveway of his home.

“This is a dangerous game people are playing,” Fort Bend Sheriff Troy Nehls said during a press conference. “It’s scary. It’s sad and we’re on top of this investigation.”

The Chronicle reported that “A surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door Ford F250 truck with a silver ladder rack pull up to the house, at least one person exit the vehicle and drive away seconds before the blaze engulfed the car.”

The New York Post reported that the video also shows the driver of the suspected vehicle was “wearing blue jeans, white sneakers and a baseball cap.”

KHOU reported that Nehls also said he believed this sergeant was targeted.

“I believe this is targeted,” Nehls said. “I believe that if this had happened one time last Monday, OK, but to come back five days later.”

The Molotov cocktail thrown at the home on Monday narrowly missed a front window, the outlet reported.

“If one of those glass bottles would’ve gone through those windows in front of that house, it could’ve been deadly,” Nehls said, according to KHOU. “Deadly for anyone inside that bedroom.”

Nehls also said during his press conference that the targeted sergeant worked on robbery and homicide investigations, so investigators will look at past cases for leads.

“If we find out that this is related to a case, a prior case that this individual investigated, this could be a federal hate crime,” Nehls said. “It could be a federal hate crime: targeting a peace officer.”

A $10,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspected arsonist.

There have been several high-profile examples of police officers being targeted, the most famous in recent memory being the 2016 shooting of Dallas police officers. In that example, a gunman opened fire on a group of officer, killing five and injuring nine others. The suspect in the shooting was killed shortly after.

Earlier this year, an officer in Baltimore, Maryland, was shot while on duty in an incident authorities said was a targeted attack. The officer was not injured, WBAL reported. The targeted officer noticed a suspicious vehicle around 1:15 a.m. on August 27. The driver got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the officer before getting back in his vehicle and driving away. Police believe the same driver then tried to hit a police officer who was working a traffic stop.