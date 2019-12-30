Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) released letters from his doctors on Monday that concluded the presidential hopeful is “in good health currently.”

The Vermont senator released letters signed by his doctors who assessed that Sanders is healthy enough to continue running for president.

“You have been engaging vigorously in the rigors of your campaign, travel and other scheduled activities without any limitation,” Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician at the U.S. Capitol, wrote.

“Your heart muscle strength has improved. You have never had symptoms of congestive heart failure. The heart chamber sizes, wall thickness, estimated pressures, and heart valves are normal,” he continued.

“Several 24-hour recordings of your heart electrical activity indicated no significant (heart) rhythm abnormality,” he added.

Sanders also provided letters signed by his cardiologists, who suggested that the presidential hopeful has successfully recovered from the heart attack he experienced on the campaign trail three months ago.

“At this point, I see no reason he cannot continue campaigning without limitation and, should he be elected, I am confident he has the mental and physical stamina to fully undertake the rigors of the presidency,” Sanders’ cardiologist, Dr. Martin LeWinter of the University of Vermont, wrote.

Monahan’s letter also provided basic details of Sanders’ physical exam, showing him standing at six feet tall and weighing 174 pounds with a blood pressure of 102/56.

The letters follow Sanders’ October heart attack, which resulted in emergency heart surgery. At 78, Sanders is the oldest candidate running for president.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), 70, also released the results of her annual physical exam this month, with her doctor describing her as a “very healthy 70-year-old woman.”

“In summary, Senator Elizabeth Warren is a very healthy 70-year-old woman,” Dr. Beverly Woo of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, wrote.

“There are no medical conditions or health problems that would keep her from fulfilling the duties of the President of the United States,” Woo added.