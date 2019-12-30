On Friday, Bethel Church in Redding, California, held a funeral for the 2-year-old daughter of worship leader Kalley Heiligenthal.

The child, Olive, passed away on Dec.14. The family asked the church and the public to pray for God to resurrect their daughter three days after her death.

What are the details?

Bethel worship leader Jenn Johnson delivered the news of the funeral on Instagram.

“Yesterday,” she wrote, “our community buried little Olive Heiligenthal. The past two weeks I’ve been at a loss for words. Four of the past five years, Brian and I have contented for life with someone on our team or family during the holidays. One lived, three died.”

Johnson wrote that she wasn’t “angry” with God, but “at the great loss for our family at the holidays.”

Kalley shared her grief in an Instagram post.

She wrote, “Olive, we miss you, love you so much and we’ll see you soon. We know now more than ever that King Jesus is good and His every word is worth believing and following at any cost. That’s the song we’ll sing until we’re with you again and we finally sing it together. We cannot wait.”

“It’s a new day, and we’re awake for it. This is a victory story,” she concluded.

A GoFundMe campaign page has been set up to benefit the Heiligenthal family. The crowdfunding page has received more than $72,000 in donations.

