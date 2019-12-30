On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live,” host Katy Tur played a recent clip of former Vice President and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden’s interview with the editorial board of the Seacoast Media Group.

Biden said there is no rational reason for him to testify at President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

Biden said, “Obviously, if I was subpoenaed, I’d respond.”

He added, “I will not contribute to the notion that there’s any legitimacy to the notion of calling me as a witness. If, in fact I got a subpoena, we’d deal with it then. But I’m not suggesting that on anything other than, there is no rational basis for me being called in an impeachment investigation. It’s whether he’s guilty of the two charges that were made against him. I cannot add any direct evidence to that.”

On Friday, Biden told the Des Moines Register editorial board he would not testify if issued a congressional subpoena and then walked back that statement on Saturday.

