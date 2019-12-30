Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden claims that he would consider choosing a Republican as his running mate if he is the party’s 2020 nominee.

Biden made the claim while speaking at a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Monday, but added that he “can’t think of one right now.”

The possibility came up after a woman mentioned to him that her 21-year-old son had questioned if Biden would consider the prospect.

“Our 21-year-old son said the other night, ‘I wonder if Joe Biden would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate,” the woman explained.

““The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Biden responded.

“No, I’m serious. … There’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now with the well-known ones: they’ve got to step up. You know what I mean?” he said. “I’m not being a wise guy.”

.@JoeBiden was asked if he would consider choosing a Republican running mate if he is nominee for a show-of-force unity ticket: “I would” Biden said but added he couldn’t think of anyone at the moment. — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) December 30, 2019

Biden has previously said that he would like his running mate to be “of color and/or a different gender.”

“Whoever I would pick for vice president, and there’s a lot of qualified women, there’s a lot of qualified African-Americans. There really truly are. There’s a plethora of really qualified people. Whomever I would pick were I fortunate enough to be your nominee, I’d pick somebody who was simpatico with me, who knew what I, what my priorities were and knew what I wanted to,” Biden said. “We could disagree on tactic, but strategically we’d have to be in the exact same page.”

