Former Vice President Joe Biden told reporters in Iowa over the weekend that he would consider nominating Barack Obama to the Supreme Court if he is elected.

When asked by reporters on Saturday if he would consider nominating the his old boss for the highest court in the land, Biden said “if he’d take it, yes.”

Obama has not endorsed his former VP, despite the fact that Biden consistently name drops him on the campaign trail.

Biden has claimed that he asked Obama not to endorse him, which naturally caused eyes to roll everywhere.

Earlier this month, Biden once again told Politico that he did not want Obama’s endorsement, “because everyone knows I’m close with him. I don’t need an Obama endorsement.”

“The move, if Biden were elected as president in 2020, would make Obama the second president in American history to also serve as a Supreme Court justice,” the New York Post noted. “The first president to do so was William Howard Taft, who occupied the Oval Office from 1909 to 1913.”

Before being elected president, Obama was a constitutional law lecturer at the University of Chicago. He also has a degree from Harvard Law.

Biden is currently the frontrunner in the Democratic primary.

