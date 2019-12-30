Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday he would not rule out choosing a Republican as his running mate if he wins the 2020 Democratic Party nomination, but then admitted he “can’t think of one right now.”

The comment came during a New Hampshire event, after a woman told him if he is the nominee, he would have to “pull out all the stops,” CNN reported.

“Our 21-year-old son said the other night, ‘I wonder if Joe Biden would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate,'” she told Biden.

“The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Biden replied. “You know there’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now, they’ve got to step up.”

Biden has offered other clues about his potential picks for a running mate should he win the primary. He has mentioned both Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as potential running mates, and has said he prefers to pick a person of color or a woman.

“Whoever I would pick for vice president, and there’s a lot of qualified women, there’s a lot of qualified African-Americans; there really truly are,” Biden said.

“There’s a plethora of really qualified people. Whomever I would pick were I fortunate enough to be your nominee, I’d pick somebody who was simpatico with me, who knew what I, what my priorities were and knew what I wanted to do. We could disagree on tactic, but strategically we’d have to be on the exact same page.”

There has not been a modern presidential campaign featuring a bipartisan ticket. In 2008, the late Sen. John McCain considered putting Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., on the ticket, but he decided on Alaska GOP Gov. Sarah Palin instead.