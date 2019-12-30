Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday he wouldn’t rule out choosing a Republican as his running mate if he wins the 2020 Democratic Party nomination, but then admitted he “can’t’ think of one right now.”

The comment came during a New Hampshire event, after a woman told him that if he’s the nominee, he’d have to “pull out all the stops,” reports CNN.

“Our 21-year-old son said the other night, ‘I wonder if Joe Biden would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate,'” she told Biden.

“The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Biden replied. “You know there’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now … they’ve got to step up.”

Biden has offered other clues about his potential picks for a running mate should he win the primary. He’s mentioned both Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as potential running mates, and has said he prefers to pick a person of color or a woman.

“Whoever I would pick for vice president, and there’s a lot of qualified women, there’s a lot of qualified African-Americans. There really truly are,” said Biden. There’s a plethora of really qualified people. Whomever I would pick were I fortunate enough to be your nominee, I’d pick somebody who was simpatico with me, who knew what I, what my priorities were and knew what I wanted to,” Biden. “We could disagree on tactic, but strategically we’d have to be on the exact same page.”

There has not been a modern presidential campaign featuring a bipartisan ticket. In 2008, the late Sen. John McCain considered putting Sen. Joe Lieberman on the ticket but he decided on Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin instead.