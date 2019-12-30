Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would nominate Barack Obama to the Supreme Court if he won the White House next year — and if the 44th president wanted the job.

“If he’d take it, yes,” Biden told a voter Saturday during a campaign event in Washington, Iowa, The New York Times reports.

The former two-term Obama vice president was fielding questions as part of his “No Malarkey” bus tour throughout the Hawkeye State.

If Obama, 58, were to be named to the nation’s highest court, he would be the second president to serve after leaving the White House.

President William Howard Taft, who occupied the Oval Office from 1909 to 1913, was the first president to do so.

He was named chief justice in 1921, serving until 1930. Taft died a month after resigning from the court, in March 1930, at age 72.

It was unclear whether Obama was interested in serving on the court or whether Biden discussed the possibility if he won the presidency.

Biden, 77, continues to lead the Democratic field with a 28.3% national polling average, according to RealClear Politics.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., follows with 18.9%.