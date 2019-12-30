Democratic presidential candidate Michael BloombergMichael Rubens BloombergElectability is key to Democrats’ 2020 fortunes Nearly billion spent on political advertising in 2019 Biden, Sanders are candidates to beat at end of 2019 MORE’s campaign is set to move to a new location in Times Square as the campaign swells to more than 300 staffers.

The former New York City mayor’s campaign headquarters are moving to the old New York Times building on West 43rd Street, a campaign spokesperson confirmed to The Hill on Monday.

Bloomberg’s campaign will occupy the eighth floor of the building, two above the first six floors owned by President Trump Donald John TrumpUS launches airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria Trade, interest rates top finance fights for 2020 Five health care fights to watch in 2020 MORE’s son-in-law Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerTrump’s executive order raises important questions about Jewish identity and free speech Congress set to pass bill to help terrorism victims win compensation from Palestinian Authority Trump executive order aimed at combating anti-Semitism stirs up controversy MORE.

Bloomberg announced the move to staff in an email Monday, saying that the office will also be an open-concept floor plan.

The move was first reported by Politico.

“Walls just get in the way, by stifling communication and making collaboration more difficult,” Bloomberg wrote, according to a copy of the email shared by the campaign. “Some people like to build walls. I like to tear them down.”

He goes on to say that if he wins the White House, he’d run it in the same fashion: turning the East Room into an open office environment where he would “sit side by side” with his team. He said he would only use the Oval Office for “some official functions” but “never for tweeting,” in a seeming jab at the president over one of his preferred forms of communication.

The Bloomberg campaign’s conference rooms and team spaces will be named after states around the country, each including the number of delegates the state sends to the Democratic National Convention. The office will also features countdown clocks showing the number of days until Super Tuesday and the general election.

Bloomberg, a late entry to the Democratic presidential primary, says he is running a nontraditional campaign. He will be skipping the first few nominating states to focus on the later Super Tuesday states and others across the country as his opponents place most of their current efforts over the next few weeks into Iowa and other states voting in February.