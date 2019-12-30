You racist doctor, you. Democrat presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg unveiled a healthcare proposal Monday that would require doctors undergo racial bias training to recognize alleged implicit and explicit bias in healthcare.

Bloomberg announced the plan on a campaign swing through Alabama where he is courting black Democrat primary voters.

Thank you to Mayor @StevenLouisReed for welcoming me to Montgomery, AL today. Reed has been a tireless leader on some of our nation’s top challenges, from health care to marriage equality to voter rights, and I look forward to seeing that leadership firsthand today. pic.twitter.com/pANlnh1MBp — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 30, 2019

Today I had the chance to talk with local doctors and experts about women’s and children’s health in underserved communities. In AL and across the country, African American women are far less likely to have access to quality, affordable healthcare. As president, I‘ll change that. pic.twitter.com/xD36nNZhyv — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 30, 2019

As president, I’ll instate several initiatives designed to decrease disparities in maternal health outcomes across the country and reduce the disproportionately high maternal mortality rate among women of color. https://t.co/pFvdvtwRnl pic.twitter.com/y2bQPjgyQn — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 30, 2019

My plan for maternal health will also

✔️require doctors to have training in understanding & countering implicit bias

✔️standardize maternal mortality data collection, centralizing it at the CDC

✔️provide a public-option insurance plan, at no cost https://t.co/pFvdvtwRnl — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 30, 2019

Bloomberg’s plan posted to his campaign website:

Mike’s plan details several initiatives designed to decrease disparities in maternal health outcomes across the country and reduce the disproportionately high maternal mortality rate among women of color, including: Addressing the racial bias among health care providers

Addressing the racial bias among health care providers – both implicit and explicit – by requiring doctors to have training in understanding and countering implicit bias in medical care. Standardizing maternal mortality data collection.

To address a lack of reliable data around maternal mortality, Mike’s plan centralizes data collection at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and uses the data to inform and improve standards of health care. The data will be used to establish programs to assist clinicians in identifying high-risk pregnancies. Providing, free of charge, a public-option insurance plan.

While low-income women can enroll in Medicaid when they become pregnant, in fourteen states, the program covers new mothers for only 60 days postpartum. Mike’s plan would ensure that all low-income women would qualify for enhanced Medicaid, including those who do not live in states that expanded Medicaid under Obamacare. Alabama has not expanded Medicaid, which in turn leaves out 314,000 people from the program. Boosting funding for medical schools at HBCUs.

His plan also boosts funding for medical schools at historically black colleges and universities to increase the number of people of color in the health-care workforce.

So according to Bloomberg, doctors are presumed racist and will not be allowed to practice medicine, treat patients and save lives until they can prove to the almighty federal government that they are not only cured of explicit racism, but also the pernicious implicit racism permeating medical care in America. Let the struggle sessions begin comrade…

