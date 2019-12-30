Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has relocated his campaign headquarters to the old New York Times building in Times Square, Politico reports.

The ex-mayor previously housed his campaign in the same building that his Bloomberg Philanthropies organization was located in. Campaign officials told Politico that Bloomberg now has more than 300 staffers at his headquarters and more than 200 in various states.

Bloomberg notes in an email announcing the change to staffers that the new office will have an open layout encompassing the whole eighth floor of the building with a desk for him out in the open, “where I’ll sit side by side with our team,” he wrote. The campaign will also keep multiple clocks counting down to both Super Tuesday and the general election.

“In sports, the coach or manager is right there with the players, giving directions, drawing on white boards, huddling during timeouts, motivating and inspiring — and picking someone up when they’ve made a mistake,” he wrote before adding another unsubtle dig at Donald Trump. “Managers in every organization should be performing those same roles. Walls just get in the way, by stifling communication and making collaboration more difficult. Some people like to build walls. I like to tear them down.”

Bloomberg said in the announcement that he would use the Oval Office for certain official functions, but “never for tweeting … the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: With the team.”