Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has announced a plan to cut down on the number of deaths related to pregnancy or childbirth, especially among impoverished women and African-Americans, The Hill reports.

“In the greatest and wealthiest country in the world, we cannot accept the disgraceful racial inequality in maternal health care that exists in Alabama and across the country,” Bloomberg said in a statement while campaigning in Alabama for the Democratic presidential nomination.

He noted that research shows black women are three to four times more likely to die from something related to their pregnancy compared to white women. Bloomberg plans to combat this by boosting research into pregnancy-related deaths, increasing doctors’ anti-racial bias training, and granting low-income women living in states that did not expand Medicaid, a free public option health care plan.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., one of Bloomberg’s rivals for the nomination, also has released a plan to cut down on maternal mortality rates.

“The hospitals are just going to get a lump of money, and if they bring down those maternal mortality rates then they get a bonus, and if they don’t then they’re going to have money taken away from them,” Warren said at the She the People forum last April.