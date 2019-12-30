A Spokane Sector Border Patrol agent sustained multiple injuries and his K-9 partner died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

A Colville Station Border Patrol agent working near the Canadian Border in Washington struck black ice on Highway 395 early Sunday morning, according to Spokane Sector officials. The agent lost control of the vehicle and went over a steep embankment.

Officials stated that the vehicle rolled multiple times. Rescues arrived on scene and used Jaws of Life to extract him.

The agent sustained multiple injuries from the violent crash. An ambulance crew transported the agent to a regional hospital.

The agent’s K-9 partner, Jackie, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

Officials said Jackie, a four-year veteran, began service in April 2015.

“Thank you to all the rescuers and medical staff involved and please remember K-9 Jackie and the agent in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Acting Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller. “We understand the risks that we take as well as our K-9 partners; it is never easy when we lose a partner.”

Jackie is the 26th K-9 law enforcement service dog to die in the line of duty in 2019, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. She is at least the second Border Patrol K-9 agent to die in the line this year.

Earlier this month, K-9 Agent Builder died after being shot during the execution of a federal warrant. The incident occurred in El Paso, Texas, on December 19 as Builder’s handler joined with other federal agents as they attempted to serve an arrest and search warrant on a man suspected of illegal possession and manufacturing of firearms.

The man refused to comply and the agent released Builder to apprehend the suspect. The suspect shot Builder with a handgun. Federal agents returned fire, killing the suspect.

Builder was a two-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page statement.

