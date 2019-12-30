Shannon Watts is the founder of Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Moms Demand Action anti-gun group.
On Sunday after the shooting at the Freeway Church in White Settlement Shannon posted this ignorant tweet.
Shannon Watts: KenPaxton shouldn’t be shocked by the church shooting in White Settlement. As Texas Attorney General, he specifically made sure that guns are allowed inside churches in the stage. #txlege
The shooter was identified on Monday as Keith Kinnunen, a repeat felon who was not allowed to legally own a gun.
Caleb Hull schooled Ms. Watts on her stupid statement.
This was brutal–
– Shooter had a criminal record
– It was illegal for him to own the gun he used
– Good guy with a gun stopped the shooter in less than 3 seconds
– 7 others emerged in congregation with guns shortly after
– Gun Control didn’t work
– Good guys with guns did
Shannon is an idiot. pic.twitter.com/pnQjUim983
— Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 30, 2019
