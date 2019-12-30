https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/brainless-gun-control-advocate-shannon-watts-gets-schooled-after-ignorant-tweet-on-freeway-church-shooting/

Shannon Watts is the founder of Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Moms Demand Action anti-gun group.

On Sunday after the shooting at the Freeway Church in White Settlement Shannon posted this ignorant tweet.

Shannon Watts: KenPaxton shouldn’t be shocked by the church shooting in White Settlement. As Texas Attorney General, he specifically made sure that guns are allowed inside churches in the stage. #txlege

The shooter was identified on Monday as Keith Kinnunen, a repeat felon who was not allowed to legally own a gun.

Caleb Hull schooled Ms. Watts on her stupid statement.

This was brutal–

The post Brainless Gun Control Advocate Shannon Watts Gets Schooled After Ignorant Tweet on Freeway Church Shooting appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...