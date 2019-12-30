The man accused of using a machete in a mass stabbing attack on Saturday night that targeted Jews may be connected to another anti-Semitic attack in the area.

“Authorities, including the FBI, are now investigating whether [the attacker] is tied to a recent stabbing near a Monsey synagogue,” The New York Post reported, citing a top law enforcement official. “In that case, a 30-year-old man was beaten and repeatedly knifed while walking to Mosdos Meharam Brisk of Tashnad at around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.