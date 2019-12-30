The British Press Association announced Monday that Princess Anne worked the most this year among the royal family.

Anne, 69, reportedly earned the hardest-working royal title for at least the third year in a row after working 167 days in 2019. The royal family on average worked 84.5 days, about a third of the typical United Kingdom working schedule, according to The Associated Press.

The runner-up was Anne’s brother and 71-year-old heir to the throne Prince Charles, who worked 125 days. Queen Elizabeth II, 93, worked 67 days in 2019, the British Press Association said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duchess of Sussex Meghan MarkleMeghan MarkleLet’s implement a luxury carbon tax, because not all carbon is created equally Hillary Clinton says she faces ‘enormous pressure’ on 2020, but it’s ‘not in my plans’ Trump says he ‘can understand’ Meghan Markle and her struggles with media scrutiny MORE worked the least, with 31 days, after going on maternity leave following the birth of her son Archie.

The nine most prominent members of the royal family ended up working 761 days total.

The data was collected using the Court Circular, a daily list of events the queen and her family attend. The number of days would not include any private meetings backing up their public work.

Queen Elizabeth recognized the “bumpy” year the U.K. and the royal family experienced in her Christmas address. Her husband Prince Philip was in a car accident, Markle struggled with her new role under the public eye and Prince Andrew retired from his public duties after his former friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came under scrutiny.