A Brooklyn woman who allegedly slapped three Orthodox Jewish women has been arrested again and charged with assault for allegedly hitting another person on Sunday, The New York Post reports.

Tiffany Harris, 30 of Flatbush, has been charged with multiple counts of misdemeanor assault after she allegedly approached three women on the street and then slapped them last Friday. Harris reportedly told police after the incident, “Yes, I slapped them. I cursed them out. I said ‘F-U, Jews,” according to the criminal complaint.

She was released and has since been charged with assault for allegedly hitting an unidentified 35-year-old in Prospect Heights on Sunday. Police did not say if the most recent victim is Jewish, but they are not treating the incident as a hate crime.

New York City is currently investigating at least eight anti-Jewish hate crimes that occurred in the last week, during Hanukkah.

“We will not accept it,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference last week.

“Anyone who commits a hate crime, we will find them, and we will prosecute them. No exceptions.”