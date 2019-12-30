Earlier today the floundering Joe Biden Campaign posted a video on “abuse of power.”
The Biden campaign tweeted: Right now, our democracy is at risk. We’ve got to come together and fight back against Donald Trump — Democrats, Republicans, Independents alike.
My dad had a saying: “Joey, the greatest sin of all is the abuse of power.”
Right now, our democracy is at risk. We’ve got to come together and fight back against Donald Trump — Democrats, Republicans, Independents alike. pic.twitter.com/uZBwyJFD9V
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 30, 2019
The Trump Warroom immediately responded with a video blasting Quid Pro Joe.
This was brutal!
— Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) December 30, 2019
