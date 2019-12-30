A man is dead after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home in Las Vegas, Nevada, and trying to drive away after she shot him.

Local law enforcement says that they got a call from woman around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday of a burglary. The unidentified caller then indicated that she had shot the burglar, who tried to drive away.

The suspect only got two blocks down the street, with a flat tire, before he was stopped by police.

He later died at a hospital from his injuries.

The man was later identified as 30-year-old Jarrod Smith by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police said that the man allegedly stalked the house for hours before he attempted the burglary.

“I hope any would-be crime breakers learn their lesson that yeah, people are scared when you break into their house, but they are also prepared,” said Sterling Boyd, a neighbor of the woman who shot the burglar.

Police are investigating the shooting as a case of self-defense.

Here’s a local news video about the altercation:

[embedded content]

