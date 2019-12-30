While speaking to the Associated Press on Monday, 2020 presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) stated that he wouldn’t have wanted his son to serve on the board of a Ukrainian energy company the way fellow 2020 Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter did, but that there hasn’t been any “wrongdoing” in the Biden case and that it is being used as a distraction.

Buttigieg said, “I would not have wanted to see that happen. And at the same time, again, I think this is being used to divert attention from what’s really at stake in the impeachment process. There’s been no allegation, let alone finding, of any kind of wrongdoing.”

He also stated that in his administration, “we’ll have a very high standard around ethics. And making sure that we do everything we can do to prevent even the appearance of a conflict.”

